Workers at one of Brighton’s Asda stores are set to go on strike over issues including health and safety and bullying.

The GMB union announced this afternoon that its members at Asda Hollingbury had voted in favour of industrial action in a ballot which closed today.

GMB members have previously taken strike action in Asda stores in Gosport in Hampshire and Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

The union’s Asda strike committee will meet early next week to decide on next steps.

Declan MacIntyre, GMB Regional Organiser said: “Four months ago, no Asda store had seen its colleagues vote for strike action.

“Since then, Asda colleagues in Gosport and Wisbech have been out on strike and now workers in Brighton have voted for strike action too.

“This is about Asda workers demanding to be heard – it is the GMB members themselves deciding that enough is enough and standing up to take action.

“Asda is financed by TDR Capital and GMB have grave concerns that their heads might be turned by the debt pile of their other asset, Stonegate pub group – let’s hope this ballot result re-focuses their attention on the plight of our members.”