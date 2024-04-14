LAURIE WRIGHT + THE MOLOTOVS – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 12.4.24

London-based singer-songwriter Laurie Wright seems to be on the up at the moment. He’s been around a while, and his struggles to overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol are well documented, not least in his own lyrics. He won The Libertines’ ‘talented fans’ contest in 2020, and more recently has been making considerable inroads fronting a kicking live band. The music is in the great tradition of British songwriting, from The Kinks to Oasis, and his style has echoes of the 1960s mod movement. Like many people, I first came across Laurie Wright online via a popular video accompanying single ‘West End Lover’, with the band ostensibly busking in Camden Town. A slice of high-energy classic r’n’b, the infectious enthusiasm of musicians and audience is a joy to behold.

A successful crowdfunding campaign helped facilitate the release of debut album ‘Get On The End Of It!’ in 2023, and recent single ‘It Was All Part Of The Plan’ is a collaboration with London three-piece The Molotovs. The two bands seem to have hit it off to the extent that they are co-headlining the current tour, of which the Green Door Store, in the arches under Brighton railway station, is the third date.

The Molotovs are first on tonight, and a sizeable crowd has gathered as they take the stage. Formed as teenagers during lockdown by siblings Matt and Issey, they clearly have youth and energy on their side, having notched up well over 300 gigs, including supports for The Libertines and Blondie. Drummer Will is a more recent recruit, having joined at the end of last year.

The sartorial choices give a strong hint of the musical direction, with guitarist Matt looking like he’s landed the role of a young Paul Weller in a biopic of The Jam. The attention to detail is impressive: mod haircut and shades, first album black suit, bowling shoes and a black and white Rickenbacker 330. As someone who spent his teenage years following Messrs Weller, Foxton and Buckler, I’m getting a bit dewy-eyed as it becomes apparent Matt’s also got the moves and the mannerisms. Bassist Issey is house right, tall and glamorous, rocking an early 70s vibe with yellow hot pants and a hint of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ in her bowler hat and boots. It’s no surprise that her instrument of choice is a Rickenbacker 4003, and she’s digging into it with gusto, grooving hard and pulling shapes. Behind the kit, Will sports a retro yellow tracksuit top, and is getting some considerable altitude with his stick hits. Visually, the trio are young, good looking, and super stylish, and it seems highly appropriate that the legendary Derek D’Souza is amongst the numerous snappers down at the front. He was formerly official photographer for, you guessed it, The Jam.

Musically, it’s short sharp bursts of well-crafted, catchy guitar pop, played with a lively punky energy. There’s nothing particularly groundbreaking here, especially to someone of my age, but it sure is a whole lot of fun. Opener ‘Don’t Doubt Me’ is a stompy romp that reminds me a bit of The Fratellis, while ‘Geraldine’ is full of big hits and drum builds and an effective dual vocal exchange between the two front players. ‘Daydreaming’ has a steadier pace with big clanging chords punctuated by nifty stops and pushes.

‘Father Flag’, introduced as a new number, is briskly urgent, with a subtle hint of ‘Heatwave’ in the chorus progression. The lead-led bluster of ‘Satisfaction Guaranteed’ slams on the brakes for a half-speed middle section, and there’s a huge snare build in the middle of ‘Newsflash’, segueing into the fastest cover of ‘Suffragette City’ I’ve ever heard. Another new song, ‘The Game’, sees Matt switch to a Fender Jazzmaster, and our man is once again channelling the modfather with a Weller-style lean back during the excellent ‘More More More’. There’s plenty of air under his athletic leaps during the bouncy ‘Come On Now’, and I really enjoy the good time rock’n’roll of a fine cover of Little Richard’s ‘Slippin And Slidin’.

Jangling arpeggios open ‘Wasted On Youth’, and it looks cool when Issey and Matt swap mic positions as they dance around the stage. We’re treated to a gallop through The Bangles’ ‘Walk Like An Egyptian’, with Issey taking the lead vocal. There’s a nod to ‘A Bomb In Wardour Street’ during the tub-thumping intro to ‘Johnny Don’t be Scared’, the standout number of the set for me with a naggingly catchy chorus, and they’re joined onstage by Laurie Wright for riff-led set closer ‘Today’s Gonna Be Our Day’.

There’s no doubt that The Molotovs are a phenomenally accomplished live unit. With their looks, style and Matt’s obvious songwriting prowess, it’s easy to imagine them achieving much wider recognition. I suspect that if the writer can one day escape the shadow of his hero and find his own unique voice, they’ll be unstoppable.

The Molotovs:

Matt Molotov – vocals, guitar

Issey Carts – bass, vocals

Will Fooks – drums

The Molotovs setlist:

‘Don’t Doubt Me’

‘Geraldine’

‘Daydreaming’

‘Father Flag’

‘Satisfaction Guaranteed’

‘Newsflash’

‘Suffragette City’ (David Bowie cover)

‘Wasted On Youth’

‘The Game’

‘More More More’

‘Rhythm Of Yourself’

‘Come On Now’

‘Slippin and Slidin’ (Little Richard cover)

‘Wasted On Youth’

‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ (The Bangles cover)

‘Nothing Keeps Her Away’

‘Johnny Don’t Be Scared’

‘Today’s Gonna Be Our Day’

linktr.ee/TheMolotovs

The two acts are sharing gear, so it’s a relatively short break before Laurie Wright and his band take the stage. They open with a new number called ‘On My Todd’, a piece of high velocity garage rock. House left, on harmonica and backing vocals, is Ciaran O’keeffe, with long hair, black suit, and the slightly startled look of someone who has recently shaved off a long-established beard. The wailing harp gives a hint of early Rolling Stones, or Dr Feelgood. Will Atkins, also dark-suited, is house right, launching impressive runs up and down the fretboard of a white Fender Jazz bass. Drummer Alfie Clayton, busy dispatching scurrying fills around the kit, starts the set in striped blazer and shades, though I doubt they’ll stay on long. The main man sports a John Lennon cap and a paisley shirt under a white jacket. He’s a charismatic frontman, and is slinging his familiar natural finish Stratocaster.

“We’re only warming up,” shouts Laurie, although the band is clearly red hot from the get go. It’s actually the title of the second number, and the forthcoming sophomore album, and it’s a cracker, with more honking harmonica and busy flurries of pushed drum fills. There’s a lot going on, not least a ridiculously catchy chorus bolstered by rich backing vocals, and a satisfying breakdown where the guitar really soars.

We’re onto more familiar territory from this point, with a play through the debut album, more or less in order, launched with a huge plectrum slide into ‘Butter Side Up Boy’. There’s a slow start to ‘The Lodge’ which livens up considerably with a burst of whole band stabs. It’s another beautifully written number, a tale of rehab, and I feel appropriately guilty that I am so drunk tonight. ‘I’ve Cracked It’ is layered over a foundation of growling bass, with a proper ear worm “all about the money” hook. Laurie discards his jacket during a clattering drum break.

There’s a change of pace with the pomp rock feel of ‘Easy Street’, with a tiny hint of Oasis in the vocal that continues through ‘Sentiment Of Strength’, a more reflective piece whose lyric seems to be about Laurie’s nan. Drummer Alfie takes advantage of the slower tempo to showboat with some rather impressive stick twirls. I like the bendy riffs and bubbling bass of ‘The Pirate’, and Will gets a further chance to shine with a magnificent break during the urgent shuffle of ‘Sh*t Show’.

Again, there’s nothing particularly avant garde here, just quality songwriting in a classic style, deftly executed by supremely talented players. It’s a lot of fun and the audience are loving it. The Molotovs are back on stage for the recent collaborative single ‘It Was All Part Of The Plan’ and remain there for the climax of the show, a rollicking frolic through the bodacious and brilliantly catchy ‘West End Lover’. I find myself dancing enthusiastically at the front, which probably felt better than it looked, though fortunately everyone around me is busy having a good time of their own. What a great evening’s entertainment.

If you appreciate well-written songs and skilled musicianship, it’s worth checking out ‘Get On The End Of This!’ I very much admire Laurie Wright for the way he has turned his life around, and for the sheer determination he shows in bringing his music to a broader audience. I’m sure that audience is out there, and I wish him every success finding it.

Laurie Wright band:

Laurie Wright – vocals, guitar

Ciaran O’keeffe – harmonica, vocals, percussion

Will Atkins – bass, vocals

Alfie Clayton – drums

Laurie Wright setlist:

‘On My Todd’ (new, unreleased)

‘We’re Only Warming Up’ (new, unreleased)

‘Butter Side Up Boy’ (from 2023 ‘Get On The End Of It!’ album)

The Lodge’ (from 2023 ‘Get On The End Of It!’ album)

‘I’ve Cracked It’ (from 2023 ‘Get On The End Of It!’ album)

‘Easy Street’ (from 2023 ‘Get On The End Of It!’ album)

‘Sentiment Of Strength’ (from 2023 ‘Get On The End Of It!’ album)

‘The Pirate’ (from 2023 ‘Get On The End Of It!’ album)

‘Sh*t Show’(from 2023‘Get On The End Of It!’ album)

‘Wendy McKenzie’ (from 2023 ‘Get On The End Of It!’ album)

‘Wings Of Gold & Platinum’ (from 2023 ‘Get On The End Of It!’ album)

‘It Was All Part Of The Plan’ (a 2024 single)

‘West End Lover’ (from 2023 ‘Get On The End Of It!’ album)

www.lauriewright.co.uk