This morning it has been announced that there will be a ‘Hidden Herd All-Dayer’ event at the Green Door Store in Brighton on Saturday 6th July. It features a stellar lineup including Adult DVD, Bishopskin, Currls, Trip Westerns, Fräulein, Ladylike, Vanity Fairy, Room Service and The Stanford Family Band.

This day-long sonic voyage of new music discovery will be the second in an ongoing series throughout 2024, so get ready for even more exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems next year. Purchase your tickets for this event HERE.

The first ‘Hidden Herd All-Dayer’ event took place on 9th March. Read our account of what happened HERE.