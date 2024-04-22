Tesco is planning on opening a new Express store in the city centre – less than a ten minute walk from two other branches.
The supermarket giant has submitted plans for new signage at the former Curry’s store in Western Road opposite Churchill Square.
Its Queens Road store is a seven minute walk away, and its Jubilee Street store a nine minute walk away.
It will bring the total number of Tesco Expresses in Brighton and Hove to ten.
The application is asking for permission to install three fascia signs above the shopfront, vinyl adverts in the shop window and a projecting sign.
After Curry’s closed, the 2,449 square feet building was advertised for let at £150,000 per year on a fully repairing and insuring lease.
The advert, on Loopnet, says the building was described as having retail on teh ground floor, with ancillary accommodation (staff and storage) at rear ground, first and second floor levels.
The site is next door to Marks and Spencers, which has a food hall. There is also a Sainsbury’s Local and a Waitrose in the Brighton section of Western Road.
North Street has a Sainsbury’s Local and a Co-Op and Queen’s Road has another Sainsbury’s Local and a Budgens.
In 2016, Tesco Express in St James’s Street closed after just seven years. Tesco said it would be trying to find alternative roles for the 17 people employed there.
It was one of four supermarkets in a 300m stretch. The others, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Co-op, are still trading.
Wish they went back to the old days and just had one big one in Churchill Square. Low prices and lots of choice. No point in these little expensive stores at all.
Tesco grubbers still trying to keep Aldi and Lidl out of the city centre, Tescos should be legislated out now they have plenty of shops in town, more choice for people with more competition around.
Aldi or Lidl could have rented this shop if they wanted but I don’t think it’s big enough for them – unless there is more room at the back that wasn’t used as part of the Curry’s store.
Applications are breing sought for a resident abusive beggar to sit outside
Dear god not another Tesco Express. There are enough outlets of this highly unethical and expensive supermarket. At that price though I can see why only the big brands can afford to move in. But please council do something decent and say no to this Tesco. They are spreading like a nasty virus.
Totally agree and it may also affect the footfall in the M and S next door and it would a disaster if we lost the M and S.
They can’t.
It’s a retail space already.
The only permission that the council could withhold is for these signs but if they meet the criteria then they have no grounds for refusal.