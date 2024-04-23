Neighbours of a disused nightclub have been told not to be scared when it doubles as a bomb factory next month.

People living near the former Popworld nightclub in West Street received a letter this week announcing plans to film scenes for the fifth series of ITV’s Grace.

The letter says filming will take place at 59 West Street, also known as the Academy Building, over two days, scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 8, from 8am to 6pm each day.

It also warns smoke may be seen coming from the building during Wednesday’s filming session, which would show the premises as a fake bomb factory.

It said: “We are advising residents in the area not to be alarmed or contact emergency services if they see smoke from the building.

“The local fire department is aware of this and will have a fire truck present on Boyce’s Street for health and safety reasons.”

While ITV assured residents that efforts would be made to minimize disruption, the shooting will likely disrupt parking and pedestrian access in the area.

The letter mentioned plans to park essential technical vehicles in the area, acknowledging the limited parking space and offering assistance to address residents’ worries.

It said: “We appreciate that parking is limited in the area, so if you do have any worries, please get in touch, and we’ll do our best to find a solution.”

The office building located at 59 West Street was previously home to Popworld, which occupied its basement, ground and first floors. Recently, a nightclub named Popworld operated on the basement, ground, and first floors.

In December 2022, Popworld moved to Walkabout at 79 West Street.

Developer Matsim – the company behind the ongoing restoration of the Brighton Hippodrome – applied last year to put a new facade on the building and an extra floor on top.

But the plans were turned down because of the scale of the building and the potential impact of future noise complaints on the neighbouring Oculist Bar.

Before it became a nightclub, the building was home to the Academy Picture Palace, and before that was used as a Turkish bath.