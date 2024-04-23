It can sometimes be the case that destination venues – the ones known as being places to go for that special occasion meal or cocktail – can sacrifice value for money or food quality in favour of sumptuous décor and selfie opportunities.

Luckily, the Ivy Asia has skilfully avoided this trap: it ticks boxes on all fronts – food, cocktails, service, AND selfie opps.

The Ivy Asia, which opened in 2019 to the delight of patrons who’ve enjoyed its sister venue The Ivy’s fine dining and high-end bar service in London’s Covent Garden since 1917, is presenting its new daytime set menu A Taste of Asia – a very reasonable £22.50 for two courses.

We enjoyed starters of mushroom gyoza, miso aubergine, and crispy wonton. These were surprisingly decent portions, and were beautifully presented and unctuous.

They were followed by the vegetarian choice of chickpea curry, which my companion declared delicious (more veggie choices next time though please!), and robata grilled chicken with spicy peanut glaze which was really excellent – perfectly cooked and full of flavour.

This was accompanied by a crisp rose of the manager’s choice.

We finished up by treating ourselves to dessert of crème brulee and soft serve ice cream with mango sauce.

These came in such large portions they could have been meals in themselves. We loved the custardy crème brulee in its sake barrel with sesame tuile.

Of course, one doesn’t come to the Ivy Asia simply to eat, but for the entire experience. The interiors have to be seen to be believed, with gold-leafed Japanese frescoed walls and ceilings, backlit rock crystal flooring in candy colours, and cherry blossom cascades.

The bathrooms have velvet banquettes and eau de toilette. Likewise the staff were beautifully turned out, and the service attentive and professional without being overbearing.

Our lovely waitress did not seem to mind that we spent over two hours enjoying a leisurely mid-week lunch date.

That would be my main recommendation – go, but block out the afternoon for it. You’ll want to really relish the whole experience.

And definitely don’t wear a tight waistband!