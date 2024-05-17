Union rep charged with having sword in council bin depot office

A union rep had a sword with a 2ft-long blade in his office at the council’s bin depot in Hollingdean, a court was told yesterday (Thursday 16 May).

Dave Russell, 63, of Shelldale Road, Portslade, denied having the weapon when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Russell was a rep for the GMB union at Cityclean, the rubbish and recycling service run by Brighton and Hove City Council, in Upper Hollingdean Road.

He was alleged to have had “a curved sword with a blade measuring 71cm” in his office on Wednesday 18 October last year.

District Judge Amanda Kelly set the case down for trial in the magistrates’ court on Wednesday 13 November.

Russell, a council worker and martial arts instructor, was granted unconditional bail.