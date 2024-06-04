Residents have complained that “filthy” water has been used to clean several blocks of flats on a Brighton housing estate.

The cleaning of communal areas on the Craven Vale estate was described as “inadequate and insufficient” in a report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s central area housing management panel.

Residents have called for action and asked what quality controls are in place and what requirements there are to change the cleaning water to ensure it is effective and hygienic.

The report said: “One bucket of water is used to clean several blocks which means the water is filthy and spreads dirt around the floors rather than cleaning them.

“Frequent complaints have been made and residents are frustrated by the lack of improvement and difficulty in getting any action.”

In response to residents’ complaints, the estates services team has carried out a deep clean of all the blocks in Craven Vale.

Estates services manager Chloe McLaughlin said that the blocks should be of a good standard once cleaners have left and quality checks are carried out.

Water should be changed after every two blocks, although the cleaning solution is designed to collect dirt at the bottom of the bucket, keeping the water cleaner for longer.

The central area housing management panel is due to meet at Brighton Town Hall at 2.30pm on Tuesday 18 June.