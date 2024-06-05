Labour has selected its candidate for the latest by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.
The party has chosen production editor Alice Burton, 37, to stand in Brunswick and Adelaide ward in the by-election on Thursday 4 July – the same day as the general election.
The by-election was called after Labour councillor Jilly Stevens, 75, resigned because of ill health. The other seat for the ward is held by Labour councillor Andrei Czolak.
Alice Burton said: “I have lived in Brighton and Hove my whole life and I am proud to call this amazing city home.
“As the mother of a seven-month-old son, I am determined more than ever to make Brighton and Hove a city he too can be proud of.”
“Brunswick and Adelaide is an amazing place to live but from speaking with residents I know they face many challenges.
“My priorities will be to combat anti-social behaviour and drug use within the area, ensure refuse collections are carried out on time and end illegal parking along West Street.
“If I am lucky enough to be elected to represent the residents of Brunswick and Adelaide, I shall be a councillor who actively listens, works hard for the community and carries on the brilliant work Jilly and Andrei have been doing.”
Former ward councillor Jilly Stevens said: “I am truly delighted that Alice Burton is standing for election as my successor. I have known her for several years as a hard worker who cares about Brighton and Hove.
“Alice will listen to what residents have to say and work with them to make this part of our city a better place, carrying on the work that I and Councillor Andrei Czolak have started.
“So please vote for Alice on Thursday 4 July. If elected, I know she will serve you well.”
The Labour leader of the council, Bella Sankey, said: “I’m thrilled that Alice will be our Labour candidate for the upcoming election.”
Councillor Sankey added: “We are taking action on rogue landlords, working to decarbonise the city and to make Brighton and Hove a better and fairer place to work and live.
“Alice would make a brilliant addition to our administration and represent the residents of Brunswick and Adelaide with the same kind of determination that Jilly and Andrei have done since last May.”
“My priorities will be to …. end illegal parking along West Street.” ?
I think she means Western Road as I am pretty sure that West Street is not in Brunswick and Adelaide ward.
More fragrant than Phelim🤣