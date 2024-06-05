Labour has selected its candidate for the latest by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The party has chosen production editor Alice Burton, 37, to stand in Brunswick and Adelaide ward in the by-election on Thursday 4 July – the same day as the general election.

The by-election was called after Labour councillor Jilly Stevens, 75, resigned because of ill health. The other seat for the ward is held by Labour councillor Andrei Czolak.

Alice Burton said: “I have lived in Brighton and Hove my whole life and I am proud to call this amazing city home.

“As the mother of a seven-month-old son, I am determined more than ever to make Brighton and Hove a city he too can be proud of.”

“Brunswick and Adelaide is an amazing place to live but from speaking with residents I know they face many challenges.

“My priorities will be to combat anti-social behaviour and drug use within the area, ensure refuse collections are carried out on time and end illegal parking along West Street.

“If I am lucky enough to be elected to represent the residents of Brunswick and Adelaide, I shall be a councillor who actively listens, works hard for the community and carries on the brilliant work Jilly and Andrei have been doing.”

Former ward councillor Jilly Stevens said: “I am truly delighted that Alice Burton is standing for election as my successor. I have known her for several years as a hard worker who cares about Brighton and Hove.

“Alice will listen to what residents have to say and work with them to make this part of our city a better place, carrying on the work that I and Councillor Andrei Czolak have started.

“So please vote for Alice on Thursday 4 July. If elected, I know she will serve you well.”

The Labour leader of the council, Bella Sankey, said: “I’m thrilled that Alice will be our Labour candidate for the upcoming election.”

Councillor Sankey added: “We are taking action on rogue landlords, working to decarbonise the city and to make Brighton and Hove a better and fairer place to work and live.

“Alice would make a brilliant addition to our administration and represent the residents of Brunswick and Adelaide with the same kind of determination that Jilly and Andrei have done since last May.”