Two teenagers have been charged – one with having a knife and the other for having drugs – in a park in Brighton on Monday (3 June).

Sussex Police said this morning (Wednesday 5 June): “On Monday 3 June, at around 1pm, police responded to a report of youths being in possession of a knife in Queen’s Park, Brighton.

“Following a search of the area, four teenagers from Brighton were located nearby by officers.

“A 15 and 16-year-old were arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place

“And a further 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug.

“A fourth teenager was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug but was later released without charge.

“The two 16-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged Monday evening (3 June) – the first for possession of a bladed article in a public place and the second for possession of a class B drug.

“They have both been bailed ahead of their next court appearance.

“The 15-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place has been bailed pending further inquiries.”

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant said: “We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour affecting the Queen’s Park community and are committed to addressing these issues promptly to ensure the park remains a safe and welcoming place to visit.

“Thanks to quick-acting members of the public, officers were able to swiftly make arrests and begin an investigation into this report.”