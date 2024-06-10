Hundreds of people attended a memorial service on the South Downs just north of Patcham yesterday (Sunday 9 June) to remember the war dead of Undivided India.

More than 1.5 million soldiers from the sub-continent came to fight in the First World War and 12,000 of those who were injured were treated in Brighton.

They convalesced in temporary hospitals set up at sites such as York Place School, the Dome, the Corn Exchange and the Royal Pavilion.

Not all survived – and the names of 53 Hindu and Sikh soldiers were etched on the Chattri memorial to honour those who were cremated there. A further 21 Muslims were buried in Woking, Surrey.

The annual memorial service at the Chattri monument honours all those from Undivided India who gave their lives for Britain and the Empire in wartime.

The service brought together various parts of the British and Indian armed forces, along with the Royal British Legion, other veterans’ organisations and local cadet units.

The mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman, was among those to lay a wreath.

The leader and members of Brighton and Hove City Council were joined by representatives of other councils, including Crawley and Hounslow and other civic leaders.

The service included prayers, songs and tributes to those who answered the call from the land that has become modern India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Burma.

Yesterday, council leader Bella Sankey tweeted: “A beautiful service at our Chattri this afternoon to commemorate the soldiers of Undivided India and wider Commonwealth who served in both world wars.

“Hundreds were nursed in Brighton. Honoured to lay a wreath on behalf of Brighton and Hove City Council. We will remember them.”