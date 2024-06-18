Two men were injured after being sprayed in the face in the face with a corrosive substance in an “acid attack” style incident in Brighton.

One of the men is still being treated for his injuries after the attacks which happened in the early hours of last Wednesday (12 June).

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested and charged. Jamal Monan appeared in court yesterday (Monday 17 June) when he was remanded in custody until a hearing next month.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 18 June): “A man has been charged after two people were sprayed with a corrosive substance in Brighton.

“Jamal Monan, 27, of Riverside, in Newhaven, was arrested on Friday 14 June, after two men, aged 20 and 32, reported being sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance in New Road and Oxford Street on Wednesday 12 June between 12am and 12.20am.

“Both men are recovering from their injuries, with the 32-year-old victim, from Leicester, receiving ongoing treatment.

“On Sunday 16 June, Monan was charged with two counts of throwing fluid with intent to burn or cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife in a public place, being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and for assaulting an emergency worker.

“At court on Monday 17 June, Monan was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on Monday 15 July.”

Detective Inspector Rob Lewis said: “We understand that these incidents are deeply concerning to the community and want to reassure that swift action has been taken, resulting in an arrest and a suspect charged.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we urge anyone who witnessed these incidents or has any information to contact the police.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Stanton.”