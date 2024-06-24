Further delays in work starting on the Madeira Terrace restoration are a result of “needless point-scoring” by the Labour administration, the Greens have said.

Before Labour won a stonking majority in last year’s local elections, work was set to start on the first phase of restoring the Victorian terrace in autumn last year.

The plans had been agreed with a cross-party working group ahead of the election. But weeks after they seized power, Labour announced it was calling in the plans for a review.

In June last year, Brighton and Hove News revealed the plans were being scaled back from 40 to 28 arches because of rising costs. And in December, the council announced the start date would be put back to this summer.

The tendering process was meant to have concluded at the start of this month – but now, it is unlikely to be concluded until next month, with the start date now “hopefully this year”.

Elaine Hills, a member of the Green administration who is currently the party’s parliamentary candidate for Brighton Kemptown, said Labour’s “unnecessary” delays because of a “desire to control everything and claim credit” were to blame for the project being scaled back.

She said: “Under the last Green administration, we identified and engaged with a small number of contractors with the expertise necessary to carry out the works, so they would be ready to put forward bid proposals when the tender process commenced.

“Due to the complex and unique nature of the project, it became clear that a two-step tendering process would be necessary. So we put this in place, working to a schedule agreed by Green and Labour councillors in a cross-party working group, which Labour has since disbanded.

“Had Labour continued with this original schedule, rather than carrying out a needless ‘review’, work would already have begun and we would be a step closer to having the beautiful arches restored to their former glory.

“Instead, the Labour administration has caused unnecessary delays to the project, resulting in a dramatic scaling back of the initial phase, all while the arches fall into further disrepair and the cost of restoration rises.”

In May 2023, the first phase of a two-part tendering process had concluded with a number of contractors putting themselves forward to be invited to the next phase, which was due to start in October.

The review – which at the time Labour said was “to consider which engineering techniques offer the best value going forward” meant this did not start until December, when it was for a reduced number of arches.

Deputy council leader Jacob Taylor said: “It’s notable that Elaine Hills has tried to wriggle out of her original lie. She said the Greens had “lined up the contractors and work was ready to start” – but now acknowledges that there would always be a two-stage tender, and they hadn’t even started the (main) second stage.

“On what planet can you say ‘work is ready to start’ when the council hadn’t even put out the tender, let alone received bids? She lied and should apologise for undermining a public procurement process, and misleading residents to try and gain cheap political advantage.

“The council had to consider the financing of the project, alongside all capital projects, to avoid a potential section 114 [bankruptcy] notice – but were very clear that we are proceeding with this important restoration.

“Further details on the tender will be announced in due course.”

A council spokesman said the second tender stage was delayed due to the need to review all capital budgets to avoid a potential section 114 notice.