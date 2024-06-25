Roberto De Zerbi looks set to become head coach of Marseille after the Ligue 1 club confirmed that they had reached an “agreement in principle” with the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss.

De Zerbi brought an end to two successful seasons with the Seagulls after their final Premier League match of last season against Manchester United last month.

Marseille said in a statement: “Olympique de Marseille announces that it has reached an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi.

“The club is currently working with all stakeholders to formalise the arrival of the Italian coach, as well as that of his staff, on the OM bench and prepare for his arrival in Marseille in the coming days.”

De Zerbi, 45, replaces Jean-Louis Gasset, the last of three managers appointed by Marseille last season as they limped to an eighth-placed finish in the table.

The Italian made his name with Brighton after replacing Graham Potter in September 2022, leading the Seagulls to their highest ever top-flight finish of sixth and subsequently into the Europa League.

Albion drew 2-2 with Olympique in their Europa League group match in Marseille last October and at the Amex in December the Albion won 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Joao Pedro.

Neither side will be playing European football in the coming season.

Since De Zerbi left Brighton, the club has appointed 31-year-old Fabian Hürzeler as head coach in his place.

Hürzeler led Hamburg side FC St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga, the top flight in Germany, as the Zweite Bundesliga – or second division – champions.