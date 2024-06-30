CSS + VANITY FAIRY – CHALK, BRIGHTON 28.6.24

CSS or ‘Cansei de Ser Sexy’ translates as “Tired of being sexy”, or more literally “Tired of being sex” from Brazilian Portuguese to English (or at least that is what Google translate tells me, I am always happy to be corrected by native speakers).

Back in 2005, CSS released the ‘Cansei de Ser Sexy’ album. This ‘risqué’ sobriquet and the band that took it titillated with infectious, provocative, and more than anything else fun tracks that no one can forget including ‘Let’s Make Love And Listen To Death From Above’, and ‘Music Is My Hot Hot Sex’. Not only were they provocative, but they were also the catchiest, cleverly constructed songs around. On release, the eponymous album quickly became the soundtrack for the summer of 2005. Four albums later the band were done, starting to drift away from the project in 2014.

What had started to enjoy themselves more together had unexpectedly rapidly snowballed into an international success, becoming too much like the grinding 9-5 they had originally sought to escape. It was a massive loss to the industry as everyone agreed there were not many around who could put on a show that was as much fun as a CSS show. This year we were treated to a hotly anticipated reunion tour. We were privileged enough to be invited along for the ride, and what a ride it was.

So why now? “Even though we weren’t active for 20 years straight, it’s bananas to come back in 2024 to celebrate these two decades.” Lovefoxxx said, “I DJ often, and I am approached by fans who tell me how much “We’ve helped them figure out themselves”, “showed a way out” out of societal norms, and even “inspired them to be who they are” – which melts my heart because most of these fans are delicate queer, creative people.”

She continued, “The fact that we are still resonating is surprising to me. It shows that we truly touched a generation. We were never meant to be role models or inspire. We just wanted to enjoy ourselves. There’s immense power in it.”

The question is, eleven years down the line would the band really be tired of being sexy? And how would it feel if this far down the line after so much anticipation if CSS did now suck? The quick and easy answer to this is that it would be impossible for Lovefoxxx and the rest of the band to ever let their audience down, even if on occasion at the height of their fame the audience did not treat them with the same level of respect.

But here we were about to watch the Brighton offering of the aptly named ‘It’s Been a number of Years Tour 2024’, surrounded by an expectant audience anticipating a show to remember. From the second the band arrived on to the Chalk stage; the venue did not stop dancing. The love in the room was at a fever pitch. The audience had made every effort to dress for the occasion. Sequins and glitter were out in force, rainbow wings and even a veiled hat with a beautiful floral number.

Not to be out-done, Lovefoxxx made three quick changes from a neon pink number to a white outfit and finally a catsuit proving she had lost none of her performance flare, or attention to detail. Chatting and joking with the audience between tracks she also managed to supply several audience members with refreshments Brazilian style, one should never have a cold beer!

While Lovefoxxx is undoubtedly the consummate front vocalist, and host regaling the audience with tales of touring, and previous gigs throughout their career, how spinning her impressive locks like a helicopter or more precisely in ‘the infinity sign’ was a sign of how much she loved the assembled audience who were beyond enthusiastic in returning the compliment and even games.

Deciding to make a quick bolt for refreshment from the front of the stage to the bar and bumping squarely into one of my favourite local music journalists, I almost missed the game the band had been playing on tour “Who can name 5 Motörhead songs without including Ace of Spades?” I am pleased to say that a local Brighton boy not only managed to succeed, but he did so in less than 30 seconds!

Not that long after that Lovefoxxx enquired “Hands up who has a cat? Okay… who likes cats? Well, that is great because we have T-shirts with cats on! And hoodies!” (I now own one, they had me at ‘cat and they knew it!).

We should not forget the rest of the band who are multi-instrumentalists and as charismatic as their front vocalist in their own way. Many impressive tattoos have been gained in the eleven years since the band last toured the UK. Ana Rezende, and Liza Sa swapped between keys and additional instruments, though not drums, as the touring drummer, J.K.Kurtz took up drumming duty while Carolina Parra provided the anchor for the group on guitar to Lovefoxxx’s whirlwind of energy.

The biggest surprise of the night was a cover of Madonna’s ‘Hollywood’, a great track that as Lovefoxxx pointed out doesn’t get enough respect. Other than the intro and outro or entrance and exit music choice of the Vengaboys classic ‘We Like To Party’ the set was a clear split between the four studio albums and their most recognizable hits.

There are few bands who can persuade me to stand front and centre but for CSS I will always make an effort. A fantastic night was had by all. Everyone including the band themselves left with broad smiles having made firm friends with everyone who stood next to them, the number of bands that can engender that kind of enthusiasm and unity in their audience can be counted on one hand.

CSS:

Lovefoxxx – vocals

Ana Rezende – guitar, harmonica, keyboard

Carolina Parra – guitar

Liza Sa – guitar, keys

J.R. Kurtz – touring drummer

CSS setlist:

Intro – ‘We Like To Party’ The Vengaboys

‘CSS Suxxx’ (from 2005 ‘Cansei de Ser Sexy’ album)

‘I Love You’ (from 2011 ‘La Liberation’ album)

‘Music Is My Hot Hot Sex’ from 2005 ‘Cansei de Ser Sexy’ album)

‘Hits Me Like A Rock’ (from 2011 ‘La Liberation’ album)

‘Dynamite’ (from 2013 ‘Planta’ album)

‘Move’ (from 2008 ‘Donkey‘ album)

‘F*ck Everything’ (from 2011 ‘La Liberation’ album)

‘Hollywood’ (Madonna Cover)

‘City Grrrl’ (from 2011 ‘La Liberation’ album)

‘Red Alert’ (from 2011 ‘La Liberation’ album)

‘Alcohol’ (from 2005 ‘Cansei de Ser Sexy’ album)

‘Teenage Tiger Cat’ (from 2013 ‘Planta’ album)

‘This Month, Day 10’ (from 2005 ‘Cansei de Ser Sexy’ album)

‘Lets Reggae All Night’ (from 2008 ‘Donkey‘ album)

‘Let’s Make Love And Listen To Death From Above’ (from 2005 ‘Cansei de Ser Sexy’ album)

(encore)

‘I Wanna Be Your J.Lo’ (from 2004 ‘Em Rotterdam Já É uma Febre’ EP)

‘Art Bitch’ (from 2005 ‘Cansei de Ser Sexy’ album)

‘Alala’ (from 2005 ‘Cansei de Ser Sexy’ album)

Outro – ‘We Like To Party’ The Vengaboys

The fact that not one Pride event (I‘m looking directly at you Brighton) has snapped up Vanity Fairy to play this year beggars belief. Expect them to be everywhere and possibly at every Pride event next year if the organisers have any sense. This is not to pigeonhole the at once familiar, yet also a new take on a heavily ‘70/80s high camp pop/disco full of infectious charm, sparkling glamour and wit that simply should not be missed.

Appearing on stage (as support artist to CSS), the sheer sparkle given off by Vanity Fairy’s scarlet sequined outfit signalled exactly what we thought we might get. A Norma Desmond turban accompanied by earrings Pam St Clement’s would be envious of and makeup you don’t often see outside of a festival or St. James Street on a busy Saturday night or come to think of it certain areas of West Street. Vanity Fairy was a visual feast for the eyes.

Accompanied only by a trusty box of tricks and the kind of high-level comedic flare you expect only from Brighton Comedy Festival, or the Edinburgh Fringe, Vanity Fairy proceeded to tick the audience’s checklist of a fine act that straddled several genres, or even created a new one all its own. Touches of almost Gibb-level falsetto, or Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’s trills to Ken, mixed with lower calls to action not dissimilar to Rosin Murph’s ‘Ruby Blue’ and ‘Goldfrapp’s’ poppier club anthems from ‘Headfirst’ or ‘The Love Reinvention’ and a sugar dusting of ‘Scissor Sisters’. In short, a combination that really doesn’t come along that often.

The perfect support act to warm up the audience for CSS, Vanity Fairy grinned and charmed through the set with a charming self-deprecation that can only come from confidence in yourself and your act, or fatalistic overconfidence. Whichever it was the initially sparse audience, filled, came forward to the stage (without prompting) and revelled in the club atmosphere created that made it feel like you were watching a close friend perform at an especially important event.

Clearly pleased to be on tour with CSS, Vanity Fairy even went as far as to plug the headliner’s merch, rather than her own (we all loved the hoodies and T-shirts with the kitten on, but more of that later). Stopping to throw calling cards into the audience, only briefly cautioning the imagery (they were Kama Sutra playing cards), Vanity Fairy suggested we might want to be left alone for a few minutes (a swapping frenzy started pretty quickly as everyone wanted to know what position everyone else had got) with their Instagram address on, pure marketing genius by the way.

Only at the start of their tour, there simply was no excuse for missing Vanity Fairy. Book your tickets for their next Brighton visit at the Green Door Store as part of the always fantastic ‘Hidden Heard All-dayer’ on the 6th of July, you can dine out on how you were one of the first to see them play before everyone else catches on, you will not regret it. Download or purchase a copy of either ‘21s ‘Love From Above’ EP, or ‘24s ‘Top Of The Pops’ EP (as featured on BBC6 Music) and you will find that it is a wrench to remove either from your music vehicle of choice. Vanity Fairy – pure unadulterated joy, see them before all your friends beat you to the punch.

Vanity Fairy:

Vanity Fairy – vocals & backing tracks

Vanity Fairy setlist:

‘Sentimental Lover’ (unreleased)

‘He Can Be Your’ (from 2021 ‘Love From Above’ EP)

‘Vanity’s Dream’ (from 2021 ‘Love From Above’ EP)

‘Taste For Love’ (unreleased)

‘Superstar’ (from 2021 ‘Love From Above’ EP)

‘Love Of My Life’ (from 2024 ‘Top Of The Pops’ EP)

‘Top Of The Pops’ (from 2024 ‘Top Of The Pops’ EP)

