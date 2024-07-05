The Greens have won the Brunswick and Adelaide by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Ollie Sykes, who held the seat for eight years before stepping down in 2019, won the seat from Labour.

The by-election was called when Labour councillor Jilly Stevens stood down because of ill health.

Councillor Sykes said that he looked forward to holding the Labour-run council to account and to being an accessible and responsible ward councillor.

The votes cast were as follows.

Ollie Sykes (Green) 2,193

Alice Burton (Labour) 1,873

Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independent) 588

Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat) 389

Jamie Gillespie (Independent) 98