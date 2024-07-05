The Greens have won the Brunswick and Adelaide by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.
Ollie Sykes, who held the seat for eight years before stepping down in 2019, won the seat from Labour.
The by-election was called when Labour councillor Jilly Stevens stood down because of ill health.
Councillor Sykes said that he looked forward to holding the Labour-run council to account and to being an accessible and responsible ward councillor.
The votes cast were as follows.
Ollie Sykes (Green) 2,193
Alice Burton (Labour) 1,873
Chris Woodley (Brighton and Hove Independent) 588
Claire Lachlan (Liberal Democrat) 389
Jamie Gillespie (Independent) 98
I feel that this was one of the more competitive elections, and a by-election at that. Regarding the MP seats, they were pretty clear-cut.
Welcome back, Ollie!
Another defeat to Burton.
The green party ruined brighton when in charge, just look at the state of the overgrown weeds and pot holes everywhere. Anyone who voted for them needs a sanity test.
He didn’t win by much though so Harley a ringing endorsement. Hold to account good one, now his lot are gone much of the cities roads are now being fixed…