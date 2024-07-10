A new leisure centre for Hove and Portslade is set to be built on the site of the King Alfred, a report out today says.

Brighton and Hove City Council has been consulting on plans to either keep a leisure centre at the Hove seafront site, or at an alternative site in Benfield Valley.

Today, a report set to go in front of the council’s cabinet, where it is expected to be rubber-stamped, recommends it should be built on the seafront.

Although the Benfield Valley site would have been a much better financial investment, the seafront site is preferred because the Benfield site is a designated green space, and the consultation overwhelmingly favoured the seafront site.

The report says: “Refurbishing the facility represents a poor investment, returning just 47p in value for each £1 invested. This reflects the relatively high costs (£13.98 million) and the very limited benefits that would be realised in terms of increased participation and improved health outcomes for the city.

“Both delivery options examined for the existing site [a low rise development and a stacked one, with basement parking and taller blocks] represent acceptable investment options, with the more costly basement parking version representing a better overall investment proposition, returning £1.74 for each £1 invested.

“This is largely due to the increased capital receipt received from the disposal of more of the existing site for development, reducing the need for borrowing.

“The [Benfield Valley] site offering a very good investment option, returning £3.12 for each £1 invested. This is in part due to the greater health and wellbeing benefits expected to be generated, in part due to the greater land value uplift achieved, and in part due to the option enabling the maximum capital receipt to be achieved for the existing site.

“However, there are planning, legal, and other factors which favour the existing site.”

The report said these factors include the designation of the Benfield site as green space, and the legal delays in removing a covenant on the land preventing it being built on.

It added: “An alternative ground for Portslade Cricket Club would need to beprovided. Sport England are expected to be sensitive to the loss of a playing field, even though the planned development is a sports and leisure centre, and an objection from Sport England could also result in the application being ‘called in’ for determination by the Secretary of State.

“Whilst the results of the public engagement reflect differing views from different parts of the community, the most recent survey work showed a clear preference for the existing King Alfred site.

“Seven in ten respondents indicated that a new facility at the existing site would be part of their active and healthy lifestyle, compared with 37% for the [Benfield] site.”

The report says the new centre is expected to cost £47.4 million, and asks for permission to borrow £2.7 million to progress the project as far as a planning application.

This will include appointing a lead architect and design team.

Work is not expected to begin on site before early 2026 and the facility is not expected to open before Spring 2028.

The intention is to keep the current facility open and operating for as long as is possible.