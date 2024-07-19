A news channel has apologised for wrongly describing a Muslim cleric as the mayor of Brighton and Hove, Mohammed Asaduzzaman.

On Patrick Christys Tonight on GBNews on Tuesday (16 July), it was also wrongly suggested that Councillor Asaduzzaman was a “regional mayor” who might benefit from devolved powers being proposed by the new Labour government.

Disappointed in @GBNEWS /Patrick Christys. Cheap point based on lazy and ignorant assumption about Brighton’s Mayor Asaduzzaman using a video clip that isn’t him. Brighton’s Mayor (has no powers and carries out ceremonial duties). I hope GB News will apologise to @MayorOfficeBHCC pic.twitter.com/KKeENWbMB8 — Adrian Hart (@AdrianHartQuPk) July 16, 2024

A clip of a Muslim cleric arriving at a mosque was said to show the mayor of Brighton and Hove who has no executive powers and is politically neutral.

The clip was a TikTok post by the Aslamiya Foundation of Muslim cleric Shaykh Sufi Muhammad Asghar Aslami arriving at the Mosque Centre in Bedford in June.

The comments and clip were condemned by Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey who said that the segment was “racist garbage” and called for an immediate correction and apology.

In his programme yesterday (Thursday 18 July), Mr Christys apologised for both mistakes, saying that Councillor Asaduzzaman was not the person in the video and was a ceremonial mayor and, in that role, acted in a non-political capacity.

Earlier this week, a clip from the show was tweeted by Queen’s Park resident Adrian Hart who criticised the error.