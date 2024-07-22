Three youths are reported to have threatened a schoolboy on a Brighton bus, Sussex Police said today (Monday 22 July).

The force said: “We are appealing for information after it was reported that a 14-year-old boy was threatened by three youths on the number 1 bus while it travelled in the Rock Gardens area in Brighton on Tuesday 16 July.

“The incident was reported to have occurred at around 3.25pm on a bus travelling towards Whitehawk.

“There are believed to be many witnesses to the incident and we ask anyone with information, photos or video footage to contact police.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1011 of 16/07.”