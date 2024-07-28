A dog died after it was hit by a car on Hove seafront, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog was killed in a collision with a car.

“The incident, involving a blue BMW 1 Series, happened on Hove Lawns shortly after midday on Friday 26 July.

“The dog – a dachshund – was taken to the vets where it sadly died from its injuries.

“The BMW was seized in connection with the incident and confirmed to be unregistered and uninsured.

“It was reportedly being driven close to the Lawns Café when the collision occurred.

“The owner of the vehicle has so far not been traced.”

Inspector Alexandra Bailey, of the Brighton Neighbourhood Response Team, said: “We understand the significant distress this incident has caused to the dog’s owners – and the wider public – and our inquiries to identify the driver of the vehicle are ongoing.

“We know there were a large number of people in the area around that time and we’re urging anyone who can assist in our investigation to please come forward.

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured it on mobile, dashcam or CCTV is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 573 of 26/07.”