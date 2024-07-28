One of the first decisions taken by the new Labour cabinet – to go ahead with a £47 million scheme to replace the King Alfred Leisure Centre – could be “called in” for review.

The move comes as opposition councillors said that the decision was made with too little evidence, false assumptions and skewed options that could add £8 million to the budget before work even starts.

The council’s cost estimates, they said, were too low because they ignored key government guidance, showing the risks of confining such big decisions to a handful of councillors.

And key information was withheld from opposition members of Brighton and Hove City Council, they said, and those councillors were unnecessarily prevented from asking more questions.

They added that the £8 million error is a sign of just how costly the decision to ditch all-party committees and switch to cabinet decision-making could prove to local council tax payers.

Before what has been described as “a power grab”, it would have been easier for opposition councillors to ask questions in committee meetings, enabling the ruling Labour group to refine their proposals.

Now, a “call-in” could mean a delay that adds “construction inflation” to the £8 million error resulting from a poor initial decision.

And that delay, councillors said, was the direct result of the switch from committees to a cabinet system, with power concentrated in the hands of a small number of councillors from one party.

Seven councillors from the Green and Conservative parties have written to the council’s chief executive Jess Gibbons to ask her to call in the King Alfred decision.

Labour said that it welcomed scrutiny and was confident that it had made the right decision to reflect the views and needs of residents.

A letter to the chief executive said: “Evidence provided … to cabinet on Thursday 18 July was very high level and was in and of itself insufficient for members to fully understand the decision.

“Following a comment about insufficient information and consequent questions put by Councillor Ollie Sykes to cabinet … additional information was shared directly with Councillor Sykes.”

The extra information suggested that the council had chosen the wrong measure to estimate the potential costs of demolishing the King Alfred swimming pool and leisure centre and building a replacement.

It had treated the scheme as a “standard building” project such as straightforward housing rather than a swimming pool on a site where the complexities had defeated previous developers.

The councillors said that if the £47 million budget had been drawn up in line with government guidance, the projected cost would have been about £8 million more.

And that would have made a refurbishment a more attractive option. In addition, they accused the council of erroneously suggesting that a makeover would have a lifespan of only 10 years.

This was an assumption and, they said, no reason had been given to show why a makeover might not last 20 or even 30 years, making it much better value for money.

Opposition councillors were keen to see the “business case” so that they could understand the calculations better and ask appropriate questions on behalf of council tax payers.

But while the business case was shared with cabinet members, it was withheld from other councillors for reasons of commercial sensitivity.

Councillor Sykes said that this was spurious, not least because the council could share the reasoning and, if absolutely necessary, redact or hide the exact numbers.

And it went against the promise by Labour that the switch to cabinet decision-making would be more transparent.

He said that the Labour administration might have perfectly proper reasons for choosing a demolition and new build even if it was not the best value option.

But a genuinely democratic council ought to be open, transparent and accountable and prepared to explain its decisions and show the alternatives – as happened when decisions were made by all-party committees.

The council’s recently adopted constitution says: “Members are entitled to have enough information to be able to perform their functions properly and the courts will protect this position.”

It adds that any restrictions are “without prejudice to any right that members may have to access information and documents under the common law principle of ‘need to know’.”

The letter to the chief executive Jess Gibbons was sent by Green councillors Steve Davis, Ollie Sykes, Kerry Pickett, Chloë Goldsmith, Raphael Hill and Sue Shanks and Conservative leader Alistair McNair.

A decision on whether to pause the project and call in the decision for review is expected to be made public within days.

If the request is accepted, the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee would be expected to ask a member of the cabinet and a senior official to give evidence about the decision.

This would be likely to take place at a specially convened meeting – and the cabinet would then respond formally at either its next meeting in late September or at a special meeting before then.

The timing of the cabinet response is likely to be affected by the scrutiny committee’s findings and whether the £47 million budget may need to be higher.

If Labour uses its majority as a party-political means to ignore the government guidance, opposition councillors would have the right to raise the matter with the council’s auditors.

Councillor Sykes, the shadow cabinet member for finance, said: “The papers presented to cabinet on Thursday 18 July did not present the full picture of this major project, which carries with it significant expenditure and risk.

“We want to make sure the right option for the King Alfred is chosen but, when it’s possible that the preferred option could cost upwards of £8 million more than projected, we need to make sure the council has the money to pay for it.

“It’s concerning that this has happened on the first major project under the cabinet system and highlights the lack of scrutiny that Greens have warned about.

“It’s right that this decision is now properly examined by all councillors but – because of Labour’s changes to our system – it may cause months of delays.

“Under the previous committee system, these concerns could have been raised and addressed in the same meeting as the decision was made.”

Councillor Jacob Taylor, the Labour deputy leader of the council, said: “We welcome scrutiny of big decisions which is an important part of our system of local government.

“We are confident that our decision to build a new King Alfred leisure centre on the existing site is the correct one, and reflects the views of residents and the needs of the city.

“We are very happy to defend that decision against opposition from the Greens and the Tories.”