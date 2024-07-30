An environmental campaigner fears toxic weedkiller is being sprayed on pavements without hitting weeds.

Save Our Starlings campaigner Steve Geliot was shocked to see a white substance dribbled along the pavement missing the weeds between the kerbstones and pavement.

He took photographs of the application – which he believes is the oil-based suspension of glyphosate – after watching workers applying the herbicide in Compton Road last Tuesday (23 July).

Earlier this year Mr Geliot organised a protest against Brighton and Hove City Council’s plans to restart using glyphosate weedkiller, sold commercially as Roundup.

Councillors voted to use the controversial herbicide in January after almost five years of unmanaged weed growth which attracted public complaints, unfavourable media coverage and critical comments on social media.

The council said that the “controlled-droplet” method used less glyphosate than conventional spraying and was more focused.

Mr Geliot said: “The application wasn’t very accurate. A lot of it missed the target.

“They didn’t move the wheelie bins and other clutter, then it rained, washing most of it into the water system.”

He spoke to a neighbour in Reigate Road who did not know glyphosate was applied and had the weedkiller on her hands.

Mr Geliot added: “Best not to do any weeding without rubber gloves now.

“Given the quality of the work provided by the contractors, I’m pretty sure when the contract is assessed, it will be regarded as a clear fail.”

He contacted Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, to share his concerns for fear that the council would return to traditional spraying if this method failed to work.

The council said that the fluid was used to clean the equipment.

They said: “We have spoken to our contractors who have explained the white substance seen in these images is not glyphosate.

“(It is) a cleaning product which the teams run through the pipes after each shift to make sure they do not become blocked between uses.

“This is citrus-based and entirely safe for people, animals and the environment.

“We would also like to reassure residents we have been regularly monitoring the application of glyphosate since it was reintroduced and the team carrying out treatment locally is fully trained in the controlled-droplet method.”