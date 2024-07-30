About 30 trees are to be felled near a park in Brighton after elm disease was found, Brighton and Hove City Council said this morning (Tuesday 30 July).

The council said: “Unfortunately, work will begin this week to remove several trees in Peacock Lane, near Withdean Park, following an outbreak of elm disease.

“Brighton and Hove City Council need to remove approximately 30 larger elm trees on the western half of the road or risk the disease spreading further across the city.

“They will also be removing several smaller elms which have grown from infected roots. The non-elms will be left alone unless they’re found to be unsafe.

“The council has written to and met with residents in the area to let them know about the work which is expected to take around three weeks.

“Once finished, they’ll assess the remaining canopy cover and plan to plant some replacement trees from more diverse species to ensure greater resilience in the future.

“Felling trees is a last resort. Unfortunately, there are no viable ways to stop the disease spreading along the lane from tree to tree through the roots.

“Removing these trees now gives the council the best chance of protecting thousands more of the city’s elms.”

Labour councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for sport and recreation, said: “This is very sad news.

“Having to remove these trees is never an easy decision for our arboriculture team to make. They do it with a heavy heart but backed up by years of experience and expertise.

“Leaving the trees there would give the disease the chance to spread and cause further devastation across the city.

“We’re sorry for the impact this loss will have on the people living in Peacock Lane and we’ll do everything we can to minimise the impact, including planting new trees.

“We’re very proud of the city’s elm collection and are doing what we can to protect it. We ask residents to only buy wood for log burners and stoves if they know it is not elm wood.”

The council added: “Elm bark beetles breed in the bark of cut, diseased or weakened elm trees. The disease then causes the tree to wilt and die.

“Elm disease is spread by

fungi transferred from diseased to healthy elms by elm bark beetles

the disease being transferred underground between trees through the roots or

new trees growing from infected fragments following the removal of a diseased tree

“If you spot any elm trees with leaves wilting or turning yellow or brown ahead of autumn, if could be a sign of elm disease.

“If you’re concerned about an elm tree, please contact the council by emailing elmdisease@brighton-hove.gov.uk with a photo and the tree’s ‘what3words’ location so we can come and take a look.

“If it’s infected, we can take immediate action to remove it and stop the disease spreading free of charge to the tree owner.”