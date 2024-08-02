A new treatment plant is needed because of an increased risk of contamination to Brighton and Hove’s drinking water, Southern Water says.

The Drinking Water Inspectorate has issued a notice to the water company after a small number of checks found unacceptably high nitrate levels at the company’s Housedean borehole site in the Lewes Valley.

While water from the boreholes is already treated, the DWI says extra treatment is necessary to remove the nitrates, which usually come from pollution from agriculture, by the end of 2025.

Southern Water has applied to build a a nitrate treatment plant building at its Southern House site in Lewes Road, Falmer, along with a chemical-dosing substation, a pumping station and fencing.

Officers have recommended the Planning Committee approve the plans when it meets on Wednesday 7 August.

In its application, Southern Water states it is required to provide “wholesome” and disinfected water.

It said: “Routine monitoring of the water quality of the Lewes Valley supply boreholes has identified that they are at risk of failing to be suitable to meet the water supply needs of the local population.

“They are at risk of exceeding allowed nitrate and turbidity concentration levels, as well as being at risk from groundwater flooding and bacteriological contamination, including cryptosporidium, which can cause significant health issues.

“At the Housedean borehole site, one per cent of compliance samples have failed due to high nitrate levels.”

The company chose its Falmer site as there is space there to build the treatment infrastructure outside the South Downs National Park boundary.

A laboratory building, garages and temporary buildings will be removed from the site to make way for the treatment works.

There are no objections to the application.

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall from 11am on Wednesday, 7 August. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.