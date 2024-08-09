An explosion was heard at a house in Brighton as smoke started billowing from it as it caught fire.

Passers-by said they heard a loud bang at the house in Providence Place at about 11.20am.

Fire crews arrived at the scene within minutes and the fire, which was accidental, is now out.

Georgia Hancock said when the fire first took hold, smoke was so thick she couldn’t see the square just metres away.

She said a man described hearing a loud bang shortly after the fire started. She said: “The fire took hold really quickly. There was black smoke billowing from the top of the house.

“Someone said there had been a big bang. When we were there, the smoke was coming from the front and back of the upstairs.

“Everyone’s now been evacuated from their houses and there’s a girl crying – my friend lives six doors up said she thinks it’s a old couple or old man and his daughter.

“There’s now that horrible black smoke scorchmarks all along the upstairs windows – it just doesn’t bear thinking about what it’s like inside.”

Fire crews arrived at the scene within minutes, and the fire was out by 12.40pm.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “As of 12.25pm four fire engines are at the scene on St Peter’s Street, Brighton.

“Crews used eight breathing apparatus and jets to put the fire out.

“They are cutting away and dampening down to reach any remaining hot spots.

“The fire started on the ground floor of a terraced house and spread to the first floor.

“The occupants made their way to safety.

“It is being treated as an accidental fire.”