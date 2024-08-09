Deniz Undav has joined VfB Stuttgart in a permanent move, for undisclosed terms.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga runners-up.

Technical director David Weir said, “Deniz wants to play Champions League football and continue his time with VfB Stuttgart, and while we would liked to have kept him as part of the squad, his preference was to make his move permanent.

“Once he’d made that clear, our priority was to ensure that Stuttgart met the valuation of the player.

“That’s now been achieved and we would like to thank Deniz for his time at the club and wish him well for the future.”

The striker signed for Albion in January 2022 from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, returning to the Belgian club for the second half of that season where he finished as the Jupiler Pro League top scorer.

Deniz then joined up for the Albion squad for the 2022/23 campaign, scoring eight goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

He signed for Stuttgart on loan last season, where he notched 18 league goals in 30 appearances.