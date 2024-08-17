The Seagulls chewed through the Toffees with a convincing 3-0 win at Goodison Park this afternoon (Saturday 17 August).

The goals came from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra – and Yasin Ayari almost made it 4-0 in added time but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Everton also had a goal disallowed for offside near the start when Jack Harrison slotted home from close range.

The hosts’ woes were compounded by a red card in the 66th minute for Ashley Young, leaving manager Sean Dyche without a fit right back.

But it was a dream start for the Premier League’s youngest manager Fabian Hürzeler despite some concern as Yankuba Minteh went off in the first half with a head injury.

The 31-year-old head coach said: “I’m very happy. It’s a good start but nothing more and it’s important to stay humble after this.

“It’s a very good feeling but I don’t want to talk about myself. The players deserved this. They worked hard in pre-season and I’m very proud of them.

“It was a good result, very intense. In some moments we suffered but after a time we tried to control the game, had good chances, then went 1-0 up.

“In the end the clean sheet was important and we showed attitude and character.

“(Minteh) was disappointed but in the end we are disappointed for the player and can’t take any risks. The health of the player is more important and we were responsible for that.

“We have to keep looking at him and how he reacts. I am confident he will be back next week. He had a great impact but I judge my offensive players on how they work off the ball.

“I wasn’t surprised he had that performance. I saw it in pre-season.”

Minteh – an Everton target before he signed for Brighton – marked his Premier League debut with an assist for the first goal, laying on Mitoma in the 26th minute.

Moments into the second half, referee Simon Hooper awarded Everton a penalty after Albion skipper Lewis Dunk challenged Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the box. The decision was overturned after a video review.

On 56 minutes Albion were able to take advantage of a slack pass from Idrissa Gueye. Danny Welbeck provided the finish to double the lead.

Young went off 10 minutes later for impeding Mitoma and, in the 87th minute, Adingra tucked home Albion’s third to seal the triumph.

Billy Gilmour came on to a warm reception as a late sub for James Milner. It’s fair to say that the travelling fans made clear that they want the young Scot to stay despite strong interest from Italian side Napoli.

The Seagulls are perched atop the table on goal difference after their opening match. Had it not been for England keeper Jordan Pickford, that goal difference would almost certainly have been more.

Hürzeler’s appointment and Albion’s summer signings already show signs of providing further vindication of the club’s much-admired approach to talent-spotting and recruitment.

A tougher test can be expected next Saturday (24 August) at 12.30pm when Brighton face Manchester United at the Amex.