Thugs have targeted bosses at Cityclean, the council-run rubbish and recycling service, with threats to staff and their families and slashed tyres reported to the police.

The Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council said that anyone trying to undermine continuing efforts to improve the working culture at the Cityclean depot in Hollingdean would not succeed.

Councillor Bella Sankey said that the council remained steadfastly determined to tackle historic problems that had affected Cityclean.

And she ssid that thd latest incidents of criminal behaviour were now being investigated by Sussex Police.

These include Cityclean managers having their car tyres cut, the council said, and direct threats of serious harm made to staff and their households.

The council started taking disciplinary action in a string of cases immediately after the publication of an independent report by barrister Aileen McColgan last November.

The report was published after a three-month investigation and included testimonies from more than 70 witnesses.

It was commissioned after Councillor Sankey called for an independent inquiry when whistle-blowers came forward alleging sex discrimination, racial harassment and other abuses.

The report found that many of the individuals accused of these and other inappropriate behaviours were among a group of around 10 white men.

They were described by witnesses as having been particularly protected by the local GMB branch within the council.

Earlier this year, a former employee and GMB rep at the depot was charged with having a samurai sword and is due to stand trial later this year.

Since the publication of the McColgan report, the council szid that it had continued taking significant steps to improve the situation, including starting disciplinary action against staff suspected of being involved.

At present, the council has taken out 99 separate disciplinary actions at Cityclean since 2023.

A total of 37 members of staff have now left the organisation since the McColgan report was published while others remain suspended pending the results of continuing HR procedures.

Councillor Sankey said that the council had passed the concerning recent examples of potentially criminal behaviour to Sussex Police and would continue to do.

She said: “When the depth of bullying, aggression, racism, misogyny and homophobia at the depot was exposed by the (McColgan) report, I promised colleagues and residents we would take a zero-tolerance approach to this behaviour and begin the tough job of transforming our service into a high-quality and reliable one

“The thuggery of a few in response to the decisive action being taken will not deter us. In fact it strengthens my resolve to root out this appalling behaviour.

“Any potential criminal behaviour, like the shocking incidents we have seen directed at colleagues in recent weeks, will be reported to Sussex Police.

“Our staff deserve a safe working environment, free from intimidation, and our residents deserve an excellent service and we will do everything necessary to deliver both.”