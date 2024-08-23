Following rave reviews for their recent headline performance at Glastonbury, Wilderness and Bestival and a jaw-dropping new live set up debuted on a limited run UK/EU tour earlier this year, today (23rd August) dance pioneers Faithless announce a 21-date live UK/EU tour.

This November the dance collective will hit the road for 21 dates across the UK and Europe, including a homecoming show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, and further shows in Brighton (courtesy of JOY. promoters), Edinburgh, Belfast, Manchester, Antwerp, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen, amongst others.

Earlier this year the band announced their much-anticipated return to the live arena with their first run of shows in eight years, taking in London’s iconic Roundhouse, and further dates in Belgium, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, and not to mention a string of headline festival performances. With Sister Bliss at the helm alongside a full-live 7-piece band, Faithless proved they are very much a force to be reckoned with as they traversed through music old and new, delivering world class production and unforgettable scenes.

Since then, the band have confirmed plans for their eighth studio album, ‘Champion Sound’, and released their first single ‘Find A Way’ – signature Faithless in all their glory – infectious classic house, piano loops and peak-time beats.

It’s been almost three decades since Faithless made their debut, in that time the iconic UK act have left an indelible mark on the dance music landscape. One of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st century, they’ve sold over 20 million albums including seventeen Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at No.1), and amassed over a billion streams to date.

The band’s cultural significance is unparalleled – leading the charge of dance acts cutting through on a global level, and demonstrating electronic music deserves its place on the main stages.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 30th August and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

‘Champion Sound’ UK/EU Tour dates 2024:

01/11 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

02/11 – Telegraph Building, Belfast

06/11 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

07/11 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

08/11 – Document, Bristol

09/11 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton

14/11 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

15/11 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

21/11 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall (MEH), Düsseldorf, DE

22/11 – Lotto, Antwerp, BE

23/11 – Stadhalle, Offenbach, DE

28/11 – Tonhalle, Munich, DE

29/11 – Halle 622, Zurich, CH

30/11 – Fabrique, Milan, IT

03/12 – A2, Wroclaw, PL

04/12 – Gasometer, Vienna, AT

06/12 – Barba Negra, Budapest, HU

07/12 – Steel Arena, Kosice, SK

08/12 – Forum Karlin, Prague, CZ

12/12 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

14/12 – Poolen, Copenhagen, DK

