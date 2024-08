The Premier League leaders take on Manchester United at the Amex in the lunchtime kick-off this afternoon (Saturday 24 August).

Jason Steele continues in goal and James Milner, closing in on that Premier League appearance record, is in midfield.

Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck are up front and new signing Georginio Rutter is on the bench.

Despite last season’s last day setback, Albion have a great recent record against United, having done the double over them in the 2022-23 season.