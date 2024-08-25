Three people were arrested and taken to hospital after a chemical incident led to the evacuation of a building in Brighton.

The emergency services were called to a disturbance at the building, in Grand Parade, Brighton, at about 11pm on Friday (23 August).

Sussex Police arrested two men and a woman who were said to be known to each other in relation to an incident involving ammonia.

One of the men, a 32-year-old from Brighton, has since been discharged from hospital and yesterday the police said that he remained in custody.

He was held on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, assaulting an emergency worker and causing criminal damage.

The woman and the other man were said yesterday to still be in hospital although their injuries were not said to be serious.

The police were joined at the scene by firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The A23 Grand Parade was temporarily closed between Richmond Parade and Morley Street. It has since reopened.

Sussex Police said: “The area was made safe by emergency service crews and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

“Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1526 of 23/08.”