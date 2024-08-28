A teenager charged with shouting racist abuse from on top of a phone box on Brighton seafront during Pride has been remanded in custody.

Max Ritchings, 18, was arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence at a time when there were riots and civil unrest around the country.

The vape shop worker, of Buckeridge Way, Haywards Heath, was also alleged to have posted inflammatory material on Instagram on the same date – Sunday 4 August.

Ritchings was said to have posted the material online showing videos of unrest and suggesting setting a mosque on fire.

The teen appeared in the dock before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, at Lewes Crown Court.

He was wearing a turquoise t-shirt, with his mother in court to support him.

Laurence Imrie, prosecuting, set out the basis of the two charges, while Nicholas Hamblin appeared on behalf of Ritchings.

The young defendant did not formally enter a plea and was remanded in custody for a fortnight – until Wednesday 11 September.

He is expected to be brought before Judge Laing again at Lewes.