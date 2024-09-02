Detectives investigating a nightclub assault which left a man and a woman in hospital are hunting for Harley Graham.

Brighton Police today launched an appeal to find Graham in connection with the June 29 attack outside Pryzm in West Street.

A 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Brighton were assaulted at about 4am and both required hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Police arrested a two men aged 19 and 21 from Luton on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have been bailed, pending further investigation.

Now, officers wish to trace Harley Graham, aged 19, as they believe he may have information which can assist with the investigation.

He is believed to have links to Ampthill in Bedfordshire, as well as links in Luton, Stopsley, and central Bedfordshire.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101 and quote serial 217 of 29/06.