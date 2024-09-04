The Old Steine is closed this morning after a lorry and a police car crashed.
Fire engines and police officers are at the scene of the crash, at the junction of St James’s Street.
Nobody was injured.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At around 8.45 this morning (4 September) a police car and a lorry was involved in a collision on St James’s Street, Brighton.
“Emergency services remain at the scene while vehicles are recovered, and the road is temporarily closed in both directions.
“No injures have been reported.”
Buses are running down from the clock tower down West street and going left along the seafront to lower rock gardens and beyond and vice versa.