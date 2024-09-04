The Old Steine is closed this morning after a lorry and a police car crashed.

Fire engines and police officers are at the scene of the crash, at the junction of St James’s Street.

Nobody was injured.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At around 8.45 this morning (4 September) a police car and a lorry was involved in a collision on St James’s Street, Brighton.

“Emergency services remain at the scene while vehicles are recovered, and the road is temporarily closed in both directions.

“No injures have been reported.”