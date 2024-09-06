WITH VIDEO: Parcel deliveries have been halted after two vans caught fire in the Royal Mail’s city centre depot this morning.

Smoke was seen billowing from the North Road depot at about 10.30am this morning.

Since then, Brighton and Hove News understands vans have been unable to load parcels for delivery. Only packages on vans already out of the depot are currently able to be delivered.

A postman, who wished not to be named, said at 11.10am: “The fire is out but we aren’t being let back in yet.

“It’s a van in the garage. I don’t know how bad it is.”

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Crews were called to a fire at a Royal Mail Office, in North Road, Brighton, at 10.17am this morning.

“Three appliances attended, following reports of a van fire. Firefighters used breathing apparatus and two main jets to tackle the fire, which is now out.

“The building was evacuated. Please avoid the area.”

Royal Mail has been approached for comment.