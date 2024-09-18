Gloucestershire 109 (43.4 overs) and 140-3 (51 overs)

Sussex 311 (92.5 overs)

Gloucestershire trail Sussex by 62 runs

Zafar Gohar claimed his 300th first class wicket in taking six for 76 as Gloucestershire bowled out Sussex for 311 on the second day of the Vitality County Championship match at Bristol.

But the left-arm spinner’s efforts could not prevent the Division Two leaders taking a commanding first innings lead of 202, Jack Carson top scoring with 71 and sharing a seventh-wicket stand of 112 with skipper John Simpson, who made 61.

By the close, Gloucestershire had posted 140-3 in their second innings and still trailed by 62. Chris Dent was unbeaten on 61, having battled away for 157 balls, while Miles Hammond hit 41.

The day began with Sussex 149-4 and already 40 runs ahead. With the pitch expected to offer increasing turn, Gloucestershire opened with Gohar from the Pavilion End and he struck his first blow with the total on 161, bowling James Coles for 46 attempting a reverse sweep.

With 19 more runs added, another Sussex player perished to an injudicious shot as Henry Crocombe went to hit Gohar back over his head and skyed a catch to mid-on.

Simpson also went on the attack early, striking the Pakistan spinner over long-on for six before settling down to build a potentially winning lead with Carson.

Neither looked in much bother. A Carson clip of his toes for four off Tom Price moved the score to 250 shortly after the second new ball had been taken and in the same over the Sussex all-rounder reached a 76-ball fifty, with nine boundaries.

At lunch, the scoreboard read 259-6, Sussex having added 110 runs during the morning to lead by 150. Carson was unbeaten on 56 and Simpson 34 not out.

The afternoon session saw Simpson produce an exquisite cover drive for four off Price before a quick single took him to a half-century off 96 deliveries, with five fours and a six.

He and Carson had extended their side’s lead to 183 when the latter dragged a wide ball from Gohar on to his stumps, having increased his boundary count to 13.

Eight more runs secured a second batting point. But it proved a disappointing maiden first class innings for debutant Bertie Foreman, who had made just two when bowled through the gate by a turning delivery from Gohar.

With the confidence of four wickets to his credit, Gohar then had Simpson caught behind pushing forward and pinned last man Jaydev Unadkat lbw to notch his 300th first class victim in a career stretching back 11 years.

But Sussex could feel well satisfied with a lead of over 200 on a dry surface starting to fulfil pre-match predictions.

Gloucestershire openers Dent and Joe Phillips knocked 43 off the deficit with few alarms, Dent striking Carson over long-off for six. But the off-spinner had turned his first delivery of the innings sharply as a warning.

It was Unadkat who broke the partnership with his fifth wicket of the match, trapping Phillips on the crease and dismissing him leg before for 21.

By tea, Gloucestershire were 53-1 from 18 overs, with Dent unbeaten on 22, and looking set to make a fight of it.

Those hopes suffered a blow early in the final session when Ollie Price, on 11, fell to a reflex slip catch by Tom Haines.

He stuck out a left hand to hold the sharpest of chances after the Gloucestershire man had advanced down the pitch to aim an attacking blow off Carson.

At 59-2, the hosts still trailed by 143 runs. Under clear late afternoon skies, Dent and Hammond set about putting their team back in the game.

Dent, who only recently returned to Gloucestershire’s red ball team after a lengthy absence battling anxiety, gave a reminder of the form that has brought more than 11,000 first class runs, moving to a 126-ball half-century, with seven fours and a six.

Hammond looked equally comfortable and had faced 75 balls, hitting four fours, when tempted by a ball from Carson tossed up outside off stump and edging an attempted drive through to wicketkeeper Simpson. The stand of 79 with Dent in 26.1 overs had given Gloucestershire hope.

Sussex all-rounder Jack Carson said: “It is tantalising being so close to the finishing line and achieving our objective and we are not used to being in that position.

“But we have been talking about it for two years and it is brilliant to be this close. A couple of quick wickets in the morning and we will be right on top.

“It will be about putting the ball in the right areas consistently because you would think the pitch will turn more as the match continues.

“I was pleased with the way I batted and very disappointed to get out. It was a good partnership with Simmo (John Simpson) and he has been playing unbelievably well. It makes things easier for me having him out there keeping me calm.

“The ball is not turning big but it is straightening and most pitches help get it off the straight more as games go on.

“I would back our lads to chase whatever needs to be chased in the final innings, but we want it to be as few as possible.”

Gloucestershire left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar was pleased to reach 300 first class wickets and said: “I knew I was on around 290 going into the game but wasn’t aware of the exact number until it was announced to the crowd after my sixth wicket today.

“I am very happy and thankful about my achievements in first class cricket. I am hoping to stay fit and take a lot more wickets in the future.

“We are a bit behind in the game still, but I am hopeful that we can build a lead tomorrow and if we can get them chasing 150 or so in the final innings, I would take that.

“Chris Dent is a legend of Gloucestershire cricket. He seems to be in the right place right now, well on the road to recovery, and it will do him so much good to be out there scoring runs for the team again.”