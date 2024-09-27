A new CCTV image of a man wanted by police in relation to sex attacks on Brighton beach has been released.

A teenage girl and a woman were attacked between the two piers on September 8 at about 6am.

Two men, both aged 19, were arrested at Leyton Custody in London on Thursday, September 27 on suspicion of rape, voyeurism and sexual assault by touching.

They have been bailed with strict conditions while further enquiries are undertaken.

Chief Inspector, Simon Marchant said: “Since the report, patrols have been enhanced on Brighton seafront, with our partners supporting the ongoing efforts.

“We are still looking to speak with a man as seen in the photograph in relation to this investigation, and ask anyone who recognises him or who has information to assist our enquiries to make a report to police”.

You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Charlbury. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to police via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.