Thunderstorms and up to 4cm of rain could hit the south coast overnight, the Met Office is warning.

A yellow be aware warning for thunderstorms was issued this morning, and will be in force from 4pm today until midnight.

The Met Office forecast for Brighton predicts rain from 8pm, although no lightning is specifically forcast for here at the moment.

The warning says: “Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move northwards across southern parts of England and Wales later Monday, clearing northwards overnight.

“Some places will see 20-30 mm of rain within 2-3 hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40 mm.

“Thunderstorms are most likely for south-facing coastal districts, and hail and some strong gusts of wind could accompany the heaviest showers and thunderstorms.”