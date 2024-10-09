NHS bosses are due to be invited to join the Greater Brighton Economic Board at a meeting next week.

The board is made up of senior figures from councils, business and education as well as the South Downs National Park Authority. It proposes adding a representative of NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board (ICB).

The ICB, which commissions services from health care providers across Sussex, asked to join the economic board after attending the July meeting.

The NHS employs 50,000 staff, across East and West Sussex, including 20,000 clinical and other staff at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Trust and 8,000 at East Sussex Healthcare. It is also responsible for 236 general practice (GP) surgeries.

A report published in advance of a meeting at Shoreham Community Centre said: “Inclusive growth is a priority for the board.

“While it is acknowledged that Sussex is a relatively affluent region based on many economic metrics, there exist pockets of significant deprivation, particularly along the coast.

“People living in deprived circumstances may experience poor-quality housing, low incomes, a lack of access to good food and places to exercise and a sense of social isolation.

“These factors often have a negative influence on people’s health choices and outcomes, with smoking, alcohol misuse, obesity and poor mental health more likely.

“This, in turn, increases the risk of them developing long-term conditions which reduces their life expectancy and this can also place demand on health and social care services.

“NHS Sussex has identified that 75 per cent of deaths and disability across Sussex are influenced by health inequalities.

“The links between inequality, health, productivity and inclusive growth are clear – a healthy population is more productive and able to enjoy the benefits associated with growth.

“By working closely with NHS Sussex ICB and wider health partners, the board can better address the challenge associated with health inequality and create the conditions where more residents can benefit from inclusive growth.

“Air pollution has been identified as the largest single environmental risk factor in the UK. It is associated with 28,000 to 36,000 premature deaths annually and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in society.

“Estimates of the costs of air pollution impacts to human health in the UK are in the region of £20 billion per year.

“With around 4 per cent to 5 per cent of the country’s carbon emissions and an increasing burden on the health of communities from climate change, the NHS has an essential role to play in meeting the net zero targets set under the 2008 Climate Change Act.”

The Greater Brighton Economic Board is the legally-constituted body behind the growth of the Greater Brighton City Region.

The board was formed in 2014 with the aim of protecting and growing the region’s economy.

It is due to meet at Shoreham Community Centre at 10am next Wednesday (16 October).