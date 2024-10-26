Councillors have been asked to explain why questions that appeared on meeting agendas were later removed.

At Brighton and Hove City Council’s public question time on Thursday (24 October), Bev Barstow said that once published on formal agenda papers, a public question should not be removed.

Ms Barstow, who has twice stood for election, for the Women’s Equality Party in 2019 and the Brighton and Hove Independents in 2023, spoke out at Hove Town Hall.

She said: “I’m aware of a number of questions or deputations that have been straightforwardly rejected by giving the explanation that the meeting is not ‘the appropriate forum’ to deal with the question when plainly it was.

“It isn’t a healthy state of affairs that bad reasoning becomes protected by ‘our decision is final’?”

In September, Julie Ash had her question about mouldy homes published with the formal agenda papers for a council cabinet meeting.

But before the meeting, the question was removed because it was deemed “not the correct forum” and was said to contain personal information.

Ms Barstow also asked about Allison Hooper’s deputations about the lack of single-sex rape counselling services. These were refused twice.

Ms Barstow asked councillors if they were not ashamed of the “wall of silence” vigil outside Hove Town Hall during the meeting, protesting about the council ignoring Ms Hooper’s request.

Council leader Bella Sankey said that she did not recognise the characterisation of silencing described in the questions.

The Labour leader said: “I can reassure residents that we are a listening council and I’m absolutely committed to ensuring that we do hear residents’ voices and that we’re able to shape our services in response to engagement.”

Councillor Sankey added: “I was really pleased to receive our first two deputations at cabinet last week. I’m also pleased to see we’ve got lots of items of public engagement listed for today, both questions and reports.

“Questions to council and cabinet are obviously only one way of engaging with us and where it is possible we will do what we can to facilitate questions coming forward.

“There are some circumstances where a public meeting is not the right forum for a discussion. In those cases, we will always suggest another option.”