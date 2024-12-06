Storm Darragh is due to sweep in today (Friday 6 December) and tomorrow, leaving a trail of events already cancelled or postponed.

The organisers of Brighton Winter Fayre, by St Peter’s Church, said: “Unfortunately, our site will be closed this weekend due to the forecast storm.”

They plan to reopen over the next two weekends from Thursday 12 December to Sunday 15 December and from Thursday 19 December to Sunday 22 December.

And Brighton and Hove Buses said: “Due to a weather warning of high winds, we’re really sorry to announce the Santa Bus will be unable to visit Kemp Town, West Blatchington and Knoll tonight and Hangleton tomorrow evening.

“For any reasons beyond our control, such as adverse weather, which result in the cancellation of the Santa Bus, sadly means we will be unable to repeat the affected routes in 2024.

“You can still see the Santa Bus around the city on other routes this Christmas.”

To view route maps and information, click here, and for more about the Santa Bus, click here.

Families planning to head into the Sussex countryside to Wakehurst for Glow Wild also face disappointment.

Wakehurst said: “Due to the adverse weather conditions on Saturday 7 December, Kew Gardens and Wakehurst will be closed.

“In addition, Christmas at Kew and Glow Wild have unfortunately been cancelled.

“Your ticketing provider will be in touch with more information about your tickets. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”