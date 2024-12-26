Two men have been arrested after a teenager reported being raped in Brighton last weekend.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 26 December): “Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the rape of a man in Brighton.

“The 19-year-old victim reported being approached by two unknown men near Harry Ramsden’s, in Old Steine, at around 3.30am on Saturday 21 December, before being raped in nearby Steine Lane shortly afterwards.

“The victim managed to seek help from a passerby who called police.

“He continues to receive support from specialist officers as the investigation progresses.

“Following inquiries, a 40-year-old man from Redhill, Surrey, was arrested in Esher, Surrey, and a 42-year-old man from Chessington, Kingston upon Thames, was arrested in Ramsgate, Kent.

“Both men were arrested on Thursday 26 December on suspicion of rape.

“They remain in police custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Sean Booth said: “These arrests were as a direct result of excellent work from our dedicated team of staff, officers and the public.

“We are still urging anyone with information about this incident to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Attach.”