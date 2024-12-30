As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Ikea gave an update on its opening date after submitting plans for a new click and collect base in the Churchill Square car park.

A group of flat owners claimed the managing agent of their block lost its freehold, meaning they will now have to spend tens of thousands buying it back.

It was revealed the first Wimpy for almost 20 years was planning to open in Brighton – just a stone’s throw from where another branch once traded. It actually opens this week.

A Brighton house built for a duke which later became a party house for Hollywood stars went on the market for £3.5 million. It’s still there if you’re interested . . .

The King recognised three people from Brighton in his Birthday Honours List.

A Brighton Regency fashion tailor received an “absolutely magical” surprise proposal at a ball he hosted at the Royal Pavilion.

One of Brighton’s best-loved shops, Dockerills, announced it was closing after more than a century of trading.