A Brighton supermarket worker helped a teenage motorcyclist moments after he was hit by a car on his way home from work.

And when she learnt that one of his legs would have to be amputated, she pledged to run a fundraising half marathon to help him in the tough months ahead.

Jayme Guthrie, 21, was on her way home to Eastbourne from her job with Sainsbury’s, in Brighton, when a car pulled out on to the A27 and hit a motorbike.

She said: “On Sunday 15 December 2024, when driving home from work, I witnessed a road traffic accident involving a car and a motorbike.

“I immediately pulled my car over and ran over to the scene, not knowing what I was about to see.

“Ted Spurrell, a 17-year-old boy, from near Hailsham, was coming home from a day at work when he was hit by a car along the A27, by Middle Farm.

“Ted’s outstanding calmness and bravery left a mark on me that will never leave me.

“I sat and held his hand and told him things were going to be ok and he smiled at me and said he was trying his best to remain positive.

“As I rang his parents and told them about their incident involving their son, I sat and waited with Ted for the paramedics to come.

“I was absolutely astounded by the level of bravery and kindness Ted displayed, even at such a distressing time.

“Ted’s injuries from the crash included a ruptured spleen and two compound fractures in his leg, a very lucky escape in some respects for such a horrifying incident.

“After days of operations and hospital chair sleeps for his family, the devastating news that, at just 17 years old, Ted would have to have his left leg amputated from the knee down shook his family and him, turning his world upside down.

“The physical and psychological battle that Ted has been facing from the day I met him has not only been harrowing but deeply inspiring.

“Since his surgery, Ted has had a steady recovery and has displayed the heart of determination and, most importantly, bravery.

“I had the pleasure of going to visit Ted on New Year’s Eve and see his cheeky smile once again.

“We laughed and spoke about who Ted was before the incident and what kind of man he wants to be moving forward.

“I also had the privilege of meeting his lovely family who are just as kind and strong as Ted himself.

“I was just absolutely blown away by his bravery and resilience. And I knew that I wanted to not only share Ted’s story but also inspire him like he had me.

“With his mum, aunty and cousin all there, I told them about my surprise for Ted.

“His kindness and bravery inspired me so much that I have decided I am going to run the Worthing Half Marathon on Sunday 4 May 2025 with my best friend Krystal Howard to raise money for Ted and his road to recovery.

“Ted immediately burst into tears and expressed his gratitude for being so kind and wanting to do such a lovely thing for him, not even taking time to recognise that he is the inspiration to make this all happen.

“His family were completely overwhelmed by the news and have all said they’ll be there to cheer me and Krystal on.

“The money raised from the half marathon will be to help Ted get back to his new normality, whether that’s to help his wonderful parents Sasha and Dave make adjustments to their home, his physio or even just to give him a well-deserved break.

“Ted has completely changed my perspective on life and has shown me that, with the right attitude, you can achieve anything.

“Not only to have your world turned upside down in an instant but to be 17 years old and display so much optimism, kindness, strength and resilience has made me want to be a better person and give back to Ted.

“Every morning I wake up, I remind myself how grateful I am to be able to swing my legs out of bed, walk downstairs, drive my car and other daily activities we take no notice of.

“This half marathon is a demonstration to Ted that anything is achievable and to show him just how far kindness and determination can continue to take him.

“The money raised for Ted is to help him move forward in this new stage of life – however he needs to – and to support his incredible family in the process.

“Please spread the word about Ted and his incredible story. He deserves to be recognised for the kind, caring and dedicated soul he is.

“I am beyond proud to be doing this for him and I will never be able to express how grateful I am for Ted to have come into my life, albeit in terrible circumstances.

“Please donate to Ted Spurrell’s road to recovery GoFundMe and share around so we can give Ted a head start to conquering his new challenges in life.”