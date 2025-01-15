A police box has closed and police are also due to stop using a town hall base as part of a review of property and estates.

The closure of the Woodingdean police box follows a pattern of closing other police boxes around Brighton and Hove and elsewhere, many of them having being converted to other uses.

The police box in The Ridgeway, Woodingdean, is believed to have been the last one in the area, with some having been turned into homes such as at Fiveways, in Brighton.

Sussex Police are also pulling out of their offices at Hove Town Hall where they have maintained a presence for almost 10 years.

The end of the police presence follows the closure of the Margery Road police box and the old Hove police station, in Holland Road, now a school.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen, who represents Woodingdean on Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “I am deeply disappointed and concerned about the closure of the police box.

“As a community on the outskirts of the city, the Woodingdean, Saltdean and Rottingdean PCSOs made use of the facility which meant they could be physically present in the community.

“The site is tiny and there are questions about what could be feasibly done with the site if closed and sold off.”

He said that he was disappointed that the decision appeared to have been made to close the box without consulting with the community which, he added, “could leave the Deans more vulnerable.”

Sussex Police said: “As part of the Sussex Police estates strategy, we continue to evaluate and understand the use of our estate across the county and ensure that the buildings we are working out of are fit for purpose.

“Working with the police and crime commissioner, the force continues to identify where we need to expand, renovate or relocate, delivering a service to the public that is both efficient and cost-effective.

“As of December 2024, the force will be looking to dispose of the small police box in Woodingdean.

“This is not a public-facing office and no staff or officers are contracted to work there as a permanent location.

“As of January 2025, we will be withdrawing from Hove Town Hall and any staff and officers working there will be relocated to other sites within the city.

“Again, this site has not been public facing for a number of years and so we anticipate very little if any impact on the public.”