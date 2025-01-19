A man arrested on suspicion of murder in Brighton has been released as detectives make a fresh llea for the public’s help to solve thd case.

Sussex Police said this evening (Sunday 19 January): “Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man at a property in Brighton on Thursday (16 January).

“Emergency services were called to Upper Hollingdean Road at around 10am, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

“Forty-one-year-old Christopher Fox was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

“A 49-year-old man from Hove arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no action to be taken, pending further inquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “Christopher and his family are at the forefront of our minds as we investigate the circumstances that led to his tragic death and uncover the answers they deserve.

“I know Thursday’s events were alarming for the community and I am grateful for the patience and support they have shown while we conducted our enquiries in the area.

“The investigation will continue at pace and we ask anyone who has any information that could help to contact the police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Marshgate.

“Information can be submitted anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”