Brighton and Hove Albion have switched the venue for their Women’s FA Cup tie against Durham after flooding left the pitch at Crawley unplayable.

Instead, the tie is due to be played at the team’s training ground in Lancing, Albion said today, with only 150 home tickets available.

Albion said: “Our Women’s FA Cup tie against Durham on Wednesday night will now be played on Wednesday evening at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre, kick-off 7pm.

“Due to heavy rainfall leaving the pitch at the Broadfield Stadium potentially being unplayable, with the support of the FA, we have taken the proactive decision to switch the tie to the training ground.

“With the limited capacity of the training ground, it has not been possible to accommodate all ticket holders, therefore all tickets for this match will be returned and refunded.

“A total of 150 tickets will be released, these will be available exclusively to women’s first-team season-ticket holders who booked tickets for this match.

“These will be sold on a first-come first-served basis. Durham fans who have purchased in the away allocation will still gain entry.

“Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday 29 January) at 9am. Ticket holders will be contacted by our supporter services team by email with details of how to apply.

“Those fans who are unable to attend, we will also be streaming the match live on our club’s YouTube channel.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause our supporters but hope they understand the desire of all concerned to play the tie and avoid further fixture congestion.”