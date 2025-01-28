Where are the worst potholes in Brighton and Hove? A senior councillor has issued a plea and a pledge as a road-mending programme rolls on.

Councillor Trevor Muten said that progress was being made thanks to the combination of a Labour government and the Labour majority on Brighton and Hove City Council.

He cited the resurfacing of dozens of roads including Lewes Road and a stretch of the A29 coast road – and promised there was more to come.

Councillor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and parking, said: “This is where we need your help. Let us know where the worst potholes are.”

He said that drivers, cyclists and pedestrians could all report potholes directly by using the council website – just click here.

Councillor Muten said: “Soon after Labour won an overwhelming majority on Brighton and Hove City Council at the 2023 local elections, I chaired the then Transport and Sustainability Committee.

“One of my first questions to council officers was: why are our city roads such a state?

“A decade of decline was the result of underfunding by the Conservative government, which paid scant regard to the state of our roads or those who use them.

“We soon got started with resurfacing roads in Bevendean, applying a lower carbon impact approach to Auckland Drive, Hornby Road, Taunton Road and Norwich Drive.

“Then I got to meet the amazing teams who work on our city roads, including the High Street in Kemp Town, and those working overnight including on Wharf Road – a daytime access to Shoreham Port – and I asked if they could do more.

“The clear answer was yes. There was real capacity for our highways teams to do more road resurfacing and filling in of potholes.

“We asked the then Conservative government for more money but they were not interested in properly funding public services such as making our roads and pavements better and safer.

“Fourteen years of Tory decline have left our roads in a disgraceful state.”

More money allocated by the current government has made a big difference, Councillor Muten said.

He added: “Brighton and Hove City Council is ready to resurface even more streets, maintain more roads and repair more potholes and much more.

“This is why it was a relief when the majority Labour government was elected in July. As cabinet member for transport, parking and public realm, I immediately wrote to Labour’s Secretary of State for Transport and asked for more money to fix our city roads and paths.

“I was not alone, with local authorities across the country asking the same. The public deserve better and called for change.

“Last week the government has announced it is allocating almost £4 million to Brighton and Hove to deal with potholes and make our city highways and paths safer and better this year.”