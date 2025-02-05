Sussex could have its first elected mayor next year under plans announced by the government today (Wednesday 5 February).

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “An opportunity to gain new powers and investment for Sussex has moved a step nearer with the government’s agreement to make the area a priority for devolution.

“Following an expression of interest from the leaders of Brighton and Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council, ministers have approved proposals to create a mayoral strategic authority for Sussex.”

The mayoral strategic authority would be made up of an elected mayor and six members – two each from Brighton and Hove, East Sussex and West Sussex.

They would be given “strategic powers for transport, public safety, health, environment and climate change, housing, economic growth, skills and jobs”.

Brighton and Hove currently has a ceremonial mayor who acts as first citizen, representing the area, welcoming visiting dignitaries on behalf of the community and chairing meetings of the full council.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “As well as unlocking new powers and investment for the region, it would give the people of Sussex a stronger voice in how national decisions affect them and enable more decisions to be taken locally.

“The government will now begin a consultation to seek the views of people and organisations in Sussex.

“All three of Sussex’s upper-tier local authorities – Brighton and Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council – agree that devolution could unlock new funding and give people a stronger voice over national decisions which affect them and greater power to steer major projects across the area.

“It follows the government’s white paper on English devolution, published in December, which outlined its aim to bring more decision-making down from Westminster to local communities.”

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said: “This is an historic and exciting moment for our region.

“I am optimistic and ambitious about devolution because of the direct benefits I know it will bring to all communities in Sussex.

Councillor Sankey added: “It will mean that more money is directly invested in our area and that better transport, affordable housing and skills and job creation can be accelerated.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with residents, businesses and partners to ensure that all of our communities have the opportunity to shape the future.”

East Sussex County Council leader Keith Glazier said: “I believe this is excellent news for the people of Sussex because it’s an opportunity for more decisions to be made locally and for greater investment here.”

Councillor Glazier added: “I’m pleased the government has recognised our potential to prosper and develop together.”

West Sussex County Council leader Paul Marshall said: “This is fantastic news for the whole of Sussex and West Sussex in particular.

“A mayoral authority will give our communities greater influence in the big decisions that affect the region, such as our highways, housing and economic growth, plus much-needed long-term financial stability.

Councillor Marshall added: “I’m pleased the government has accepted us on to its priority programme, meaning we can unlock these benefits sooner rather than later.

“There is much to do, but please be assured we will continue our focus on delivering essential services and putting the needs of our residents first.”

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Local councils in every part of Sussex would work closely with the mayoral strategic authority and would continue to deliver day-to-day services.

“Alongside devolution, the government is asking for proposals for unitary councils in all parts of Sussex, moving away from the two-tier model of county and borough or district councils where those exist.

“Discussion with partners will continue on how this might be arranged.

“There are no immediate changes to the operation of local authorities in Sussex or the services they provide.”