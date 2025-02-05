An eight-week project is to start on the promenade near the Palace Pier, the council said today (Wednesday 5 February).

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Work is due to begin soon on essential strengthening work to the promenade in front of the Palace Pier.

“The work, which will start on Monday 17 February, is expected to take around eight weeks to complete and scheduled to finish before the Easter bank holiday weekend.

“Access to the pier will remain throughout. However, cyclists will be diverted away from the work area.

“The pavement and road in this area is built on top of arches. The strengthening work is needed to protect the arches so they can withstand the weight of pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles in front of the pier for years to come.

“The work is being done now to avoid the busy summer period.

“Once the work is finished, a temporary surface will be laid before the new junction layout for Valley Gardens is completed in 2026.”

Councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, said: “This is important work to strengthen an area that’s used by thousands of residents and visitors every year.

“Doing this essential work now will ensure that it can be finished before the Easter bank holiday weekend.

“While this work is separate to the Valley Gardens improvements, it does mean the area will be ready for when the final phase takes place there next year.”